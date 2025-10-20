Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) with a beta value of 0.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) kicked off on Friday, up 1.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $25.13. Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has traded in a range of $24.80-$36.31.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 7.39%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.48%. With a float of $1.18 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.18 billion.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Kraft Heinz Co is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 84.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18 ’25, was worth 697,772. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $27.91, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $25.91, making the entire transaction worth $647,705. This insider now owns 65,000 shares in total.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.74) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.48% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.56% during the next five years compared to 7.39% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kraft Heinz Co’s (KHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.0 million, its volume of 13.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.51%.

During the past 100 days, Kraft Heinz Co’s (KHC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.56 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.66 in the near term. At $25.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.87.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.21 billion has total of 1,183,599K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,846 M in contrast with the sum of 2,744 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,352 M and last quarter income was -7,824 M.