Last month’s performance of -1.63% for Bank Of America Corp (BAC) is certainly impressive

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) kicked off on Friday, up 1.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $50.44. Over the past 52 weeks, BAC has traded in a range of $33.06-$52.88.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 3.14%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.89%. With a float of $7.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.41 billion.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Bank Of America Corp is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 75.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13 ’25, was worth 12. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1 shares at a rate of $12.48, taking the stock ownership to the 1 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 6,440 for $10.56, making the entire transaction worth $68,006. This insider now owns 6,440 shares in total.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.82 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.77) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.66% during the next five years compared to 3.14% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bank Of America Corp’s (BAC) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank Of America Corp (BAC)

The latest stats from [Bank Of America Corp, BAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 48.97 million was superior to 40.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.93%.

During the past 100 days, Bank Of America Corp’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.25 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.57. The third major resistance level sits at $53.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.69. The third support level lies at $49.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 379.83 billion has total of 7,406,947K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 192,434 M in contrast with the sum of 27,132 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 46,666 M and last quarter income was 7,116 M.