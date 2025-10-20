Last month’s performance of -15.52% for Kenvue Inc (KVUE) is certainly impressive

On Friday, Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) was 8.36% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.11. A 52-week range for KVUE has been $14.05 – $25.17.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -6.66% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.76%. With a float of $1.92 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.92 billion.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kenvue Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Kenvue Inc is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 100.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 2,415,700. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $24.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,213,000.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.27) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.76% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.53% during the next five years compared to -6.66% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kenvue Inc (KVUE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kenvue Inc (KVUE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 39.26 million. That was better than the volume of 20.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.24%.

During the past 100 days, Kenvue Inc’s (KVUE) raw stochastic average was set at 12.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.37. However, in the short run, Kenvue Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.84. Second resistance stands at $16.38. The third major resistance level sits at $17.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.67. The third support level lies at $13.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Key Stats

There are 1,919,070K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.34 billion. As of now, sales total 15,455 M while income totals 1,030 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,839 M while its last quarter net income were 420,000 K.