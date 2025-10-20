Last month’s performance of 29.64% for Hut 8 Corp (HUT) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe

Company News

A new trading day began on Friday, with Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) stock price down -0.66% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $48.78. HUT’s price has ranged from $10.04 to $57.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 105.42% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.08%. With a float of $93.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.42 million.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Corp is 11.35%, while institutional ownership is 62.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 28 ’25, was worth 225,675. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $26.55, taking the stock ownership to the 9,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 27 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,500 for $26.63, making the entire transaction worth $39,939. This insider now owns 18,291 shares in total.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hut 8 Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Corp (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) saw its 5-day average volume 9.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.46%.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Corp’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.97 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.71 in the near term. At $50.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.06. The third support level lies at $42.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.11 billion, the company has a total of 105,528K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 162,390 K while annual income is 331,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,300 K while its latest quarter income was 137,310 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.