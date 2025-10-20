Last month’s performance of 29.64% for Hut 8 Corp (HUT) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Friday, with Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) stock price down -0.66% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $48.78. HUT’s price has ranged from $10.04 to $57.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 105.42% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.08%. With a float of $93.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.42 million.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Corp is 11.35%, while institutional ownership is 62.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 28 ’25, was worth 225,675. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $26.55, taking the stock ownership to the 9,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 27 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,500 for $26.63, making the entire transaction worth $39,939. This insider now owns 18,291 shares in total.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hut 8 Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Corp (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) saw its 5-day average volume 9.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.46%.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Corp’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.20 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.97 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.71 in the near term. At $50.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.06. The third support level lies at $42.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.11 billion, the company has a total of 105,528K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 162,390 K while annual income is 331,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,300 K while its latest quarter income was 137,310 K.