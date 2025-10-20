Last month’s performance of 34.10% for POET Technologies Inc (POET) is certainly impressive

On Friday, POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) opened lower -7.14% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.56. Price fluctuations for POET have ranged from $3.09 to $9.41 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -13.09% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.60% at the time writing. With a float of $90.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.72 million.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of POET Technologies Inc is 0.86%, while institutional ownership is 7.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03 ’25, was worth 51,018.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.08) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for POET Technologies Inc (POET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1355.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of POET Technologies Inc (POET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.62 million. That was better than the volume of 2.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.75%.

During the past 100 days, POET Technologies Inc’s (POET) raw stochastic average was set at 56.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.97 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.00. However, in the short run, POET Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.39. Second resistance stands at $7.77. The third major resistance level sits at $7.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.61. The third support level lies at $6.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) Key Stats

There are currently 90,723K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 636.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 40 K according to its annual income of -56,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 270 K and its income totaled -17,260 K.