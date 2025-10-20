Last month’s performance of 4.66% for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) is certainly impressive

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) kicked off on Friday, down -1.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.63. Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has traded in a range of $12.47-$22.80.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -9.62% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.16%. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 62.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12 ’25, was worth 1,889,550. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 05 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer bought 1,113 for $18.86, making the entire transaction worth $20,988. This insider now owns 13,027 shares in total.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.66) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.11% during the next five years compared to -9.62% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s (TEVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA)

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) saw its 5-day average volume 8.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.81%.

During the past 100 days, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 75.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.64 in the near term. At $19.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.74. The third support level lies at $18.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.15 billion has total of 1,146,960K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,544 M in contrast with the sum of -1,639 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,176 M and last quarter income was 283,000 K.