Last month’s performance of -5.35% for Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) is certainly impressive

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) on Friday, soared 0.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.58. Within the past 52 weeks, CTRA’s price has moved between $22.33 and $29.95.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -1.62% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.68%. With a float of $751.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $763.00 million.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coterra Energy Inc is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 93.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 2,525,800. In this transaction EVP – Business Development of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $25.26, taking the stock ownership to the 229,652 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 100,000 for $25.26, making the entire transaction worth $2,525,797.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.34) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.08% during the next five years compared to -1.62% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.08 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.11 million. That was better than the volume of 7.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.49%.

During the past 100 days, Coterra Energy Inc’s (CTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.73 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.59. However, in the short run, Coterra Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.98. Second resistance stands at $23.16. The third major resistance level sits at $23.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.32. The third support level lies at $22.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.40 billion based on 763,140K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,458 M and income totals 1,121 M. The company made 1,965 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 511,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.