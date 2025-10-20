Last month’s performance of -5.92% for United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is certainly impressive

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) on Friday, soared 0.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $98.19. Within the past 52 weeks, UAL’s price has moved between $52.00 and $116.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -3.98%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.67%. With a float of $321.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.74 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 86.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 2,923,203. In this transaction EVP HR and Labor Relations of this company sold 29,953 shares at a rate of $97.59, taking the stock ownership to the 45,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s EVP HR and Labor Relations sold 6,343 for $97.81, making the entire transaction worth $620,415. This insider now owns 69,106 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 3.03) by 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.45% during the next five years compared to -3.98% drop over the previous five years of trading.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.61 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.98, a number that is poised to hit 3.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

The latest stats from [United Airlines Holdings Inc, UAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.73 million was superior to 7.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.19%.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 70.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $100.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.43. The third major resistance level sits at $102.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.45. The third support level lies at $95.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.10 billion based on 323,732K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 57,063 M and income totals 3,149 M. The company made 15,236 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 973,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.