Last month’s performance of 94.30% for SES AI Corporation (SES) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on Friday, with SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) stock price down -2.23% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.14. SES’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $3.73 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -646.96%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.22%. With a float of $221.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $322.17 million.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 39.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10 ’25, was worth 51,597. In this transaction CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of this company sold 44,051 shares at a rate of $1.17, taking the stock ownership to the 496,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER sold 15,909 for $1.17, making the entire transaction worth $18,634. This insider now owns 224,473 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.22% per share during the next fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SES AI Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 98.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

The latest stats from [SES AI Corporation, SES] show that its last 5-days average volume of 41.49 million was superior to 18.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.66%.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 77.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.34. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.72. The third support level lies at $2.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.12 billion, the company has a total of 365,721K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,040 K while annual income is -100,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,530 K while its latest quarter income was -22,650 K.

