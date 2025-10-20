Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Avantor Inc (AVTR) to new highs

On Friday, Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) was 1.44% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $14.57. A 52-week range for AVTR has been $10.82 – $26.14.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.38%. With a float of $663.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $681.60 million.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Avantor Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Avantor Inc is 2.72%, while institutional ownership is 102.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 21 ’25, was worth 1,256,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $12.56, taking the stock ownership to the 200,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,476 for $11.39, making the entire transaction worth $39,592. This insider now owns 55,068 shares in total.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.25) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.38% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Avantor Inc (AVTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Avantor Inc, AVTR], we can find that recorded value of 12.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 10.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.66%.

During the past 100 days, Avantor Inc’s (AVTR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.59 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.07. The third major resistance level sits at $15.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.16.

Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) Key Stats

There are 681,739K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.08 billion. As of now, sales total 6,784 M while income totals 711,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,683 M while its last quarter net income were 64,700 K.