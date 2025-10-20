Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Baker Hughes Co (BKR) to new highs

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) on Friday, soared 1.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $44.64. Within the past 52 weeks, BKR’s price has moved between $33.60 and $50.92.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 66.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.38%. With a float of $984.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $985.45 million.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Baker Hughes Co is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 97.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23 ’25, was worth 310,800. In this transaction Chief Infra & Performance Ofcr of this company sold 6,216 shares at a rate of $50.00, taking the stock ownership to the 20,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 1,000 for $50.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,000. This insider now owns 11,772 shares in total.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.61) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.37% during the next five years compared to 66.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Looking closely at Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR), its last 5-days average volume was 8.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.10%.

During the past 100 days, Baker Hughes Co’s (BKR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.23 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.04 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.45. However, in the short run, Baker Hughes Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.65. Second resistance stands at $46.11. The third major resistance level sits at $46.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.49.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 44.54 billion based on 985,879K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,829 M and income totals 2,979 M. The company made 6,910 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 701,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.