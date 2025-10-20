Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) to new highs

On Friday, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) was -0.69% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $106.72. A 52-week range for BK has been $70.46 – $110.87.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.14%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.97%. With a float of $703.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $705.24 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 86.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 1,969,000. In this transaction SEVP & General Counsel of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $98.45, taking the stock ownership to the 35,115 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 20,000 for $98.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,972,000.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.57) by 0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.97% during the next five years compared to 5.14% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.93, a number that is poised to hit 1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.04 million, its volume of 5.49 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.18%.

During the past 100 days, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s (BK) raw stochastic average was set at 79.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.75 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $107.68 in the near term. At $109.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $111.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $99.70.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) Key Stats

There are 705,241K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 74.74 billion. As of now, sales total 39,914 M while income totals 4,530 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,427 M while its last quarter net income were 1,423 M.