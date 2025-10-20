Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) to new highs

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on Friday, with Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) stock price down -6.41% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $19.58. FLNC’s price has ranged from $3.46 to $24.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -304.35%. With a float of $75.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.86 million.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Fluence Energy Inc is 42.06%, while institutional ownership is 63.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 194,641. In this transaction Director of this company bought 33,000 shares at a rate of $5.90, taking the stock ownership to the 86,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 78,258 for $3.69, making the entire transaction worth $288,480.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -304.35% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fluence Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)

Looking closely at Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC), its last 5-days average volume was 12.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.28%.

During the past 100 days, Fluence Energy Inc’s (FLNC) raw stochastic average was set at 78.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.08 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.13. However, in the short run, Fluence Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.43. Second resistance stands at $20.54. The third major resistance level sits at $21.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.01.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.34 billion, the company has a total of 182,506K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,699 M while annual income is 22,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 602,530 K while its latest quarter income was 6,250 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.