Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) to new highs

A new trading day began on Friday, with Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) stock price down -6.41% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $19.58. FLNC’s price has ranged from $3.46 to $24.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -304.35%. With a float of $75.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.86 million.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Fluence Energy Inc is 42.06%, while institutional ownership is 63.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 194,641. In this transaction Director of this company bought 33,000 shares at a rate of $5.90, taking the stock ownership to the 86,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 78,258 for $3.69, making the entire transaction worth $288,480.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -304.35% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fluence Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)

Looking closely at Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC), its last 5-days average volume was 12.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.28%.

During the past 100 days, Fluence Energy Inc’s (FLNC) raw stochastic average was set at 78.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.08 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.13. However, in the short run, Fluence Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.43. Second resistance stands at $20.54. The third major resistance level sits at $21.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.01.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.34 billion, the company has a total of 182,506K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,699 M while annual income is 22,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 602,530 K while its latest quarter income was 6,250 K.