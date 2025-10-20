Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) to new highs

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) kicked off on Friday, down -7.19% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.44. Over the past 52 weeks, SERV has traded in a range of $4.66-$24.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.55%. With a float of $50.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.33 million.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Serve Robotics Inc is 23.45%, while institutional ownership is 25.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 449,750. In this transaction Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $17.99, taking the stock ownership to the 250,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,000 for $17.99, making the entire transaction worth $449,750.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.11) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Serve Robotics Inc’s (SERV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 32.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 640.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV)

Looking closely at Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV), its last 5-days average volume was 17.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.92%.

During the past 100 days, Serve Robotics Inc’s (SERV) raw stochastic average was set at 55.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.70 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.20. However, in the short run, Serve Robotics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.18. Second resistance stands at $16.04. The third major resistance level sits at $16.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.35.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 947.67 million has total of 59,882K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,810 K in contrast with the sum of -39,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 640 K and last quarter income was -20,850 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.