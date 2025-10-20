Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) to new highs

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) kicked off on Friday, down -7.19% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.44. Over the past 52 weeks, SERV has traded in a range of $4.66-$24.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.55%. With a float of $50.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.33 million.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Serve Robotics Inc is 23.45%, while institutional ownership is 25.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 449,750. In this transaction Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $17.99, taking the stock ownership to the 250,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,000 for $17.99, making the entire transaction worth $449,750.

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.11) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Serve Robotics Inc’s (SERV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 32.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 640.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV)

Looking closely at Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV), its last 5-days average volume was 17.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.92%.

During the past 100 days, Serve Robotics Inc’s (SERV) raw stochastic average was set at 55.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.70 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.20. However, in the short run, Serve Robotics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.18. Second resistance stands at $16.04. The third major resistance level sits at $16.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.35.

Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 947.67 million has total of 59,882K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,810 K in contrast with the sum of -39,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 640 K and last quarter income was -20,850 K.