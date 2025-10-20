Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ur-Energy Inc (URG) to new highs

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on Friday, with Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) stock price down -8.00% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. URG’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $2.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -26.05% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.47%. With a float of $358.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.82 million.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 71.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 25 ’25, was worth 374,563. In this transaction Director of this company sold 213,914 shares at a rate of $1.75, taking the stock ownership to the 84,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 24 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 252,087 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $423,985. This insider now owns 632,175 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.47% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ur-Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc (URG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ur-Energy Inc, URG], we can find that recorded value of 21.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.89%.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 54.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1532 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0889 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5520, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1018. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4433.

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 587.37 million, the company has a total of 367,235K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,710 K while annual income is -53,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,440 K while its latest quarter income was -20,960 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.