Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ur-Energy Inc (URG) to new highs

A new trading day began on Friday, with Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) stock price down -8.00% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. URG’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $2.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -26.05% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.47%. With a float of $358.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $364.82 million.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 71.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 25 ’25, was worth 374,563. In this transaction Director of this company sold 213,914 shares at a rate of $1.75, taking the stock ownership to the 84,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 24 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 252,087 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $423,985. This insider now owns 632,175 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.47% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ur-Energy Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc (URG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ur-Energy Inc, URG], we can find that recorded value of 21.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.89%.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 54.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1532 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0889 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5520, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1018. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4433.

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 587.37 million, the company has a total of 367,235K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,710 K while annual income is -53,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,440 K while its latest quarter income was -20,960 K.