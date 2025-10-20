Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) to new highs

On Friday, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) opened lower -10.60% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.53. Price fluctuations for UROY have ranged from $1.43 to $5.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.97% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 116.74% at the time writing. With a float of $112.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.64 million.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Uranium Royalty Corp is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 21.11%.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/31/2024, the company posted 0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.01) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.74% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.82% during the next five years compared to 2.97% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 41.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Uranium Royalty Corp, UROY], we can find that recorded value of 11.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.74%.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Royalty Corp’s (UROY) raw stochastic average was set at 59.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.62. The third major resistance level sits at $4.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.46.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Key Stats

There are currently 133,638K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 541.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,190 K according to its annual income of -4,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 28,900 K and its income totaled 1,330 K.