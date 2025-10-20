Lucid Group Inc (LCID) with a beta value of 0.85 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) on Friday, plunged -4.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.53. Within the past 52 weeks, LCID’s price has moved between $15.25 and $36.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 54.19%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.63%. With a float of $125.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $307.23 million.

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lucid Group Inc is 59.00%, while institutional ownership is 16.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 30 ’24, was worth 970,894,149. In this transaction Director of this company bought 374,717,927 shares at a rate of $2.59, taking the stock ownership to the 2,205,602,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 21,470,459 for $2.59, making the entire transaction worth $55,629,959. This insider now owns 2,227,072,750 shares in total.

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -2.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -3.1) by 0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.63% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.37% during the next five years compared to 54.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Trading Performance Indicators

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.11 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.53, a number that is poised to hit -2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.45 million, its volume of 6.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.68%.

During the past 100 days, Lucid Group Inc’s (LCID) raw stochastic average was set at 23.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.24 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.29 in the near term. At $20.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.27.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.03 billion based on 307,250K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 807,830 K and income totals -2,714 M. The company made 259,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -539,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.