Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.00%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) stock price up 2.65% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. LAZR’s price has ranged from $1.58 to $18.60 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 4.83%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.76%. With a float of $57.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.76 million.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc is 16.73%, while institutional ownership is 19.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23 ’24, was worth 371,254. In this transaction Director of this company sold 72,842 shares at a rate of $5.10, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 72,842 for $5.29, making the entire transaction worth $385,334.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -2.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.76% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.45% during the next five years compared to 4.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Luminar Technologies Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

The latest stats from [Luminar Technologies Inc, LAZR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.69 million was superior to 3.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.37%.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.2639 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.2035 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0676, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9396. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1667. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8067. The third support level lies at $1.6933 if the price breaches the second support level.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 133.40 million, the company has a total of 68,764K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 75,400 K while annual income is -273,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,630 K while its latest quarter income was -22,900 K.

