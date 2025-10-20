LUMN (Lumen Technologies Inc) dropped -1.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Friday, Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) was -1.71% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $7.02. A 52-week range for LUMN has been $3.01 – $10.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 59.19%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -291.67%. With a float of $940.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.03 billion.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lumen Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc is 8.31%, while institutional ownership is 70.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 14 ’25, was worth 180,205. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $4.29, taking the stock ownership to the 518,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s EVP and CFO bought 40,000 for $4.44, making the entire transaction worth $177,548. This insider now owns 535,000 shares in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.08) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -291.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -23.90% during the next five years compared to 59.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Looking closely at Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN), its last 5-days average volume was 10.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 13.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.67%.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 86.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.42 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.70. However, in the short run, Lumen Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.04. Second resistance stands at $7.19. The third major resistance level sits at $7.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.44.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

There are 1,026,141K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.08 billion. As of now, sales total 13,108 M while income totals -55,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,092 M while its last quarter net income were -915,000 K.