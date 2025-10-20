LVS (Las Vegas Sands Corp) dropped -1.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Friday, Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) opened lower -1.22% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $49.14. Price fluctuations for LVS have ranged from $30.18 to $58.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -10.93%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.43% at the time writing. With a float of $315.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.00 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Las Vegas Sands Corp is 54.07%, while institutional ownership is 45.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 10 ’25, was worth 1,082,600. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $54.13, taking the stock ownership to the 187,828 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 10 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 20,000 for $54.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,090,000.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.53) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to -10.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Looking closely at Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS), its last 5-days average volume was 7.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.66%.

During the past 100 days, Las Vegas Sands Corp’s (LVS) raw stochastic average was set at 47.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.70. However, in the short run, Las Vegas Sands Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.46. Second resistance stands at $50.37. The third major resistance level sits at $50.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.48.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) Key Stats

There are currently 686,454K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,298 M according to its annual income of 1,446 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,175 M and its income totaled 461,000 K.