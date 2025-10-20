Lyft Inc (LYFT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.07% last month.

On Friday, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) opened lower -1.71% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $19.87. Price fluctuations for LYFT have ranged from $9.66 to $23.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.25% at the time writing. With a float of $368.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $402.57 million.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lyft Inc is 9.34%, while institutional ownership is 92.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07 ’25, was worth 19,295,207. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,428,750 for $22.61, making the entire transaction worth $54,914,038.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.03) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lyft Inc (LYFT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lyft Inc (LYFT)

The latest stats from [Lyft Inc, LYFT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.13 million was inferior to 18.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.28%.

During the past 100 days, Lyft Inc’s (LYFT) raw stochastic average was set at 61.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.00 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.70 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.96. The third major resistance level sits at $20.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.14. The third support level lies at $18.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Key Stats

There are currently 406,441K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,786 M according to its annual income of 22,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,588 M and its income totaled 40,310 K.