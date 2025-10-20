MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) posted a 4.93% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Friday, with MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) stock price down -3.43% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $20.26. MARA’s price has ranged from $9.81 to $30.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.74%. With a float of $362.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $370.46 million.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of MARA Holdings Inc is 2.08%, while institutional ownership is 61.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 789,806. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 34,732 shares at a rate of $22.74, taking the stock ownership to the 318,030 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 27,505 for $19.57, making the entire transaction worth $538,273.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.74% per share during the next fiscal year.

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MARA Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MARA Holdings Inc (MARA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MARA Holdings Inc, MARA], we can find that recorded value of 57.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 46.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.45%.

During the past 100 days, MARA Holdings Inc’s (MARA) raw stochastic average was set at 61.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.08 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.76. The third major resistance level sits at $21.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.81.

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.25 billion, the company has a total of 370,458K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 656,380 K while annual income is 541,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 238,490 K while its latest quarter income was 808,240 K.