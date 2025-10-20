Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) is 14.44% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) kicked off on Friday, down -0.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $88.23. Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has traded in a range of $47.08-$127.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.62%. With a float of $852.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.10 million.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Marvell Technology Inc is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 25 ’25, was worth 265,302. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $78.03, taking the stock ownership to the 132,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 25 ’25, when Company’s President, Data Center Group bought 3,400 for $78.03, making the entire transaction worth $265,302. This insider now owns 73,392 shares in total.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/31/2024, the organization reported 0.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.41) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marvell Technology Inc’s (MRVL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

The latest stats from [Marvell Technology Inc, MRVL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 15.49 million was inferior to 19.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.98%.

During the past 100 days, Marvell Technology Inc’s (MRVL) raw stochastic average was set at 81.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.66 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $89.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $90.78. The third major resistance level sits at $92.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.30. The third support level lies at $82.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 75.82 billion has total of 862,100K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,767 M in contrast with the sum of -885,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,006 M and last quarter income was 194,800 K.