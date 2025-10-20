Meta Platforms Inc (META) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.12% last month.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) on Friday, soared 0.68% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $712.07. Within the past 52 weeks, META’s price has moved between $479.80 and $796.25.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 29.99%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.42%. With a float of $2.16 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.17 billion.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc is 13.85%, while institutional ownership is 67.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 333,391. In this transaction Director of this company sold 465 shares at a rate of $716.97, taking the stock ownership to the 7,947 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 519 for $707.85, making the entire transaction worth $367,374. This insider now owns 28,794 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 5.29) by 0.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 29.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Meta Platforms Inc (META) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.97 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 27.61, a number that is poised to hit 6.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 30.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc (META)

The latest stats from [Meta Platforms Inc, META] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.92 million was inferior to 14.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.50%.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 51.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.04 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 14.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $747.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $672.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $721.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $726.28. The third major resistance level sits at $734.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $709.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $701.44. The third support level lies at $696.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1800.86 billion based on 2,512,142K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 164,501 M and income totals 62,360 M. The company made 47,516 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,337 M in sales during its previous quarter.