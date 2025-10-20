Micron Technology Inc (MU) is expecting 78.73% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) kicked off on Friday, down -0.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $202.53. Over the past 52 weeks, MU has traded in a range of $61.54-$206.34.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.19% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.40%. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 80.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 16 ’25, was worth 706,723. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 07 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 21,563 for $188.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,064,029. This insider now owns 272,648 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/30/2024, the organization reported 1.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.77) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.91% during the next five years compared to 26.19% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Micron Technology Inc’s (MU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 136.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.58, a number that is poised to hit 3.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Micron Technology Inc, MU], we can find that recorded value of 23.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 23.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.19%.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 96.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $205.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $208.28. The third major resistance level sits at $213.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $197.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $192.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $189.65.

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 227.16 billion has total of 1,122,466K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,378 M in contrast with the sum of 8,539 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,315 M and last quarter income was 3,201 M.