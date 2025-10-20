Morgan Stanley (MS) 20 Days SMA touches 0.49%: The odds favor the bear

On Friday, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) opened lower -0.84% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $160.02. Price fluctuations for MS have ranged from $94.33 to $166.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.89% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.55% at the time writing. With a float of $1.22 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.59 billion.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 23.59%, while institutional ownership is 62.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17 ’25, was worth 530,653. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,583 for $139.81, making the entire transaction worth $3,576,706. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.69) by 0.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.06% during the next five years compared to 8.89% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.74, a number that is poised to hit 2.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Morgan Stanley, MS], we can find that recorded value of 8.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.65%.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 79.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.83 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $160.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $162.30. The third major resistance level sits at $163.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $156.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $154.22.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,596,336K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 253.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 61,761 M according to its annual income of 13,390 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,792 M and its income totaled 3,539 M.