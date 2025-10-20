NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 8.48 million

On Friday, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) opened lower -0.16% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.11. Price fluctuations for NEXT have ranged from $5.16 to $12.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 11.71%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -490.28% at the time writing. With a float of $152.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.70 million.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 41.92%, while institutional ownership is 43.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23 ’25, was worth 3,854,787. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 551,819 shares at a rate of $6.99, taking the stock ownership to the 18,088,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 24 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 449,510 for $7.02, making the entire transaction worth $3,155,246. This insider now owns 18,537,697 shares in total.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.06) by 0.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -490.28% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Looking closely at NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT), its last 5-days average volume was 5.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.00%.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.49 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.39. However, in the short run, NextDecade Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.56. Second resistance stands at $7.03. The third major resistance level sits at $7.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.13.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

There are currently 261,988K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -61,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -60,870 K.

