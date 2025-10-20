NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) kicked off at the price of $84.53: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) kicked off on Friday, down -0.61% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $85.05. Over the past 52 weeks, NEE has traded in a range of $61.72-$86.74.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 11.69%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.46%. With a float of $2.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.06 billion.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of NextEra Energy Inc is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03 ’25, was worth 906,880. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal of this company sold 11,336 shares at a rate of $80.00, taking the stock ownership to the 167,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 11,336 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $906,880.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.97) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.06% during the next five years compared to 11.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NextEra Energy Inc’s (NEE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.57 million, its volume of 8.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.81%.

During the past 100 days, NextEra Energy Inc’s (NEE) raw stochastic average was set at 88.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.90 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.63 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $85.51 in the near term. At $86.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $87.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $82.21.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 174.07 billion has total of 2,059,292K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,753 M in contrast with the sum of 6,946 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,700 M and last quarter income was 2,028 M.