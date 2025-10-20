Nike, Inc (NKE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.56% last month.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) on Friday, soared 0.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $66.84. Within the past 52 weeks, NKE’s price has moved between $52.28 and $84.76.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.29% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -23.97%. With a float of $1.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nike, Inc is 20.88%, while institutional ownership is 66.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06 ’25, was worth 306,461. In this transaction EVP: CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of this company sold 4,300 shares at a rate of $71.27, taking the stock ownership to the 29,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,300 for $71.27, making the entire transaction worth $306,462.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Latest Financial update

As on 11/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.63) by 0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.90% during the next five years compared to 6.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Nike, Inc (NKE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.45 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nike, Inc (NKE)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) saw its 5-day average volume 12.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 16.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.14%.

During the past 100 days, Nike, Inc’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 39.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.13 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.75 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.99 in the near term. At $68.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.70. The third support level lies at $65.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 99.59 billion based on 1,478,201K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,309 M and income totals 3,219 M. The company made 11,720 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 727,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.