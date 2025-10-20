NIO Inc ADR (NIO) is 4.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe

Company News

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) kicked off on Friday, down -1.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.83. Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has traded in a range of $3.02-$8.02.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.91% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.97%.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of NIO Inc ADR is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 8.93%.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -2.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -2.19) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.97% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 51.08% during the next five years compared to 0.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NIO Inc ADR’s (NIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc ADR (NIO)

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) saw its 5-day average volume 72.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 60.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.96%.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc ADR’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 72.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.37 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.84 in the near term. At $6.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.43. The third support level lies at $6.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.12 billion has total of 2,087,169K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,005 M in contrast with the sum of -3,056 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,654 M and last quarter income was -696,990 K.

