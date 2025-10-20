No matter how cynical the overall market is, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) performance over the last week is recorded -8.17%

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) on Friday, plunged -1.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.72. Within the past 52 weeks, BCRX’s price has moved between $6.00 and $11.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 14.52%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 131.86%. With a float of $195.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.91 million.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is 7.02%, while institutional ownership is 92.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 595,868. In this transaction Director of this company sold 70,000 shares at a rate of $8.51, taking the stock ownership to the 65,352 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 70,000 for $8.51, making the entire transaction worth $595,871.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.08) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.86% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.22 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 90.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Looking closely at Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX), its last 5-days average volume was 14.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.14%.

During the past 100 days, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (BCRX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.46. However, in the short run, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.73. Second resistance stands at $6.82. The third major resistance level sits at $6.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.25.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.40 billion based on 209,920K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 450,710 K and income totals -88,880 K. The company made 163,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.