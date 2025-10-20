No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) performance over the last week is recorded 10.55%

On Friday, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) was 0.21% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $18.72. A 52-week range for CIFR has been $1.86 – $22.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -114.93%. With a float of $298.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.76 million.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cipher Mining Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc is 24.15%, while institutional ownership is 46.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 560,327. In this transaction Co-President and COO of this company sold 26,581 shares at a rate of $21.08, taking the stock ownership to the 1,213,919 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,167,684 for $21.06, making the entire transaction worth $45,658,085. This insider now owns 61,852,537 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.03) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -114.93% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 46.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 27.17 million, its volume of 57.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.48%.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 82.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.97 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.51 in the near term. At $20.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.15.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

There are 393,286K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.38 billion. As of now, sales total 151,270 K while income totals -44,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 43,570 K while its last quarter net income were -45,780 K.