No matter how cynical the overall market is, NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) performance over the last week is recorded 0.03%

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) kicked off on Friday, up 0.78% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $181.81. Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has traded in a range of $86.62-$195.62.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 91.83% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.24%. With a float of $23.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.35 billion.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of NVIDIA Corp is 4.07%, while institutional ownership is 67.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17 ’25, was worth 13,673,241. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 75,000 for $181.76, making the entire transaction worth $13,632,010.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/31/2024, the organization reported 0.81 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.75) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.32% during the next five years compared to 91.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NVIDIA Corp’s (NVDA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NVIDIA Corp, NVDA], we can find that recorded value of 185.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 229.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.62%.

During the past 100 days, NVIDIA Corp’s (NVDA) raw stochastic average was set at 80.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.19 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $179.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $184.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $186.71. The third major resistance level sits at $189.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $180.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $178.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $176.26.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4452.25 billion has total of 24,300,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 130,497 M in contrast with the sum of 72,880 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 46,743 M and last quarter income was 26,422 M.