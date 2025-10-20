No matter how cynical the overall market is, Oklo Inc (OKLO) performance over the last week is recorded 11.03%

Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) on Friday, soared 0.77% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $162.14. Within the past 52 weeks, OKLO’s price has moved between $14.11 and $193.84.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.13%. With a float of $106.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.60 million.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oklo Inc is 27.85%, while institutional ownership is 38.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30 ’25, was worth 33,679,049. In this transaction Co-Founder, COO of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $112.26, taking the stock ownership to the 9,502,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30 ’25, when Company’s Co-Founder, COO sold 300,000 for $112.26, making the entire transaction worth $33,679,046. This insider now owns 9,780,098 shares in total.

Oklo Inc (OKLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.05) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.13% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Oklo Inc (OKLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 71.27 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oklo Inc (OKLO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 18.83 million, its volume of 26.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.89%.

During the past 100 days, Oklo Inc’s (OKLO) raw stochastic average was set at 79.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 7.81 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $171.47 in the near term. At $179.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $187.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $155.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $139.53.

Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.12 billion based on 147,609K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -73,620 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.