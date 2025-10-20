No matter how cynical the overall market is, Omeros Corporation (OMER) performance over the last week is recorded 93.44%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) stock price down -17.55% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.83. OMER’s price has ranged from $2.95 to $13.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.58% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.91%. With a float of $64.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.06 million.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Omeros Corporation is 4.46%, while institutional ownership is 42.86%.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.64 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.91% per share during the next fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Omeros Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omeros Corporation (OMER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Omeros Corporation, OMER], we can find that recorded value of 29.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.08%.

During the past 100 days, Omeros Corporation’s (OMER) raw stochastic average was set at 56.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.60 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.28. The third major resistance level sits at $10.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.79.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 551.59 million, the company has a total of 68,056K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -156,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -25,420 K.

