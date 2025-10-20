Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 75.45 million

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) kicked off on Friday, up 0.70% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.11. Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has traded in a range of $0.51-$10.87.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 33.36%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.00%. With a float of $588.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $733.59 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc is 20.10%, while institutional ownership is 49.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01 ’25, was worth 7,376,146. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 300,752 for $6.65, making the entire transaction worth $2,000,001. This insider now owns 1,950,636 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.13) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.59% during the next five years compared to 33.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Looking closely at Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN), its last 5-days average volume was 99.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 155.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.13%.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.80 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.51. However, in the short run, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.34. Second resistance stands at $7.53. The third major resistance level sits at $7.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.42.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.27 billion has total of 735,954K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,153 M in contrast with the sum of -392,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,567 M and last quarter income was -29,000 K.