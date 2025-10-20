Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) volume exceeds 7.12 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) kicked off on Friday, down -6.82% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has traded in a range of $0.85-$2.72.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -23.55%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -67.14%. With a float of $266.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $300.35 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is 11.35%, while institutional ownership is 56.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 35,182. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 26,836 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 1,920,035 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 26,836 for $1.31, making the entire transaction worth $35,174.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.21) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.21% during the next five years compared to -23.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s (PACB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.15 million, its volume of 10.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.47%.

During the past 100 days, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s (PACB) raw stochastic average was set at 79.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1250 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1059 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3416, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3608. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7300 in the near term. At $1.8200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5400. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4500.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 492.61 million has total of 300,371K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 154,010 K in contrast with the sum of -309,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 39,770 K and last quarter income was -41,930 K.