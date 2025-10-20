Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) with a beta value of 2.37 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) on Friday, plunged -0.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.52. Within the past 52 weeks, PTON’s price has moved between $4.63 and $10.90.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.21% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 122.09%. With a float of $381.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $390.58 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Peloton Interactive Inc is 6.32%, while institutional ownership is 90.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 16 ’25, was worth 155,672. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,554 shares at a rate of $7.57, taking the stock ownership to the 50,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 20,554 for $7.57, making the entire transaction worth $155,672.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.14) by 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Trading Performance Indicators

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.53 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Peloton Interactive Inc, PTON], we can find that recorded value of 10.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 14.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.35%.

During the past 100 days, Peloton Interactive Inc’s (PTON) raw stochastic average was set at 46.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.52 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.68. The third major resistance level sits at $7.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.24.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.06 billion based on 407,764K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,491 M and income totals -118,900 K. The company made 606,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.