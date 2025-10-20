Pinterest Inc (PINS) with a beta value of 0.95 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) stock price down -0.61% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $32.59. PINS’s price has ranged from $23.68 to $40.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.10%. With a float of $594.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $598.35 million.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Pinterest Inc is 12.64%, while institutional ownership is 82.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01 ’25, was worth 255. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8 shares at a rate of $31.86, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 01 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 8 for $31.88, making the entire transaction worth $255.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pinterest Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Looking closely at Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), its last 5-days average volume was 11.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.81%.

During the past 100 days, Pinterest Inc’s (PINS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.19 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.03 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.41. However, in the short run, Pinterest Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.70. Second resistance stands at $33.01. The third major resistance level sits at $33.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.34.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.02 billion, the company has a total of 679,930K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,646 M while annual income is 1,862 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 998,230 K while its latest quarter income was 38,760 K.