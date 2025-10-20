Planet Labs PBC (PL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -10.82%

On Friday, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) was -0.91% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $13.23. A 52-week range for PL has been $2.18 – $16.78.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 31.85%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 45.63%. With a float of $229.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.73 million.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Planet Labs PBC stocks. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 25.46%, while institutional ownership is 40.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13 ’25, was worth 1,265,333. In this transaction Co-Founder Chief Strategy Off. of this company sold 81,656 shares at a rate of $15.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,288,843 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13 ’25, when Company’s Co-Founder and CEO sold 200,000 for $15.50, making the entire transaction worth $3,099,320. This insider now owns 3,156,387 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.04) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.63% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Planet Labs PBC (PL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 114.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

The latest stats from [Planet Labs PBC, PL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.7 million was superior to 8.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.39%.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 72.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.11 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.56 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.10. The third major resistance level sits at $14.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.08. The third support level lies at $11.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

There are 307,923K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.04 billion. As of now, sales total 244,350 K while income totals -123,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 73,390 K while its last quarter net income were -22,590 K.