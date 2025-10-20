PPL Corp (PPL) with a beta value of 0.67 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Friday, PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) was 0.35% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $37.31. A 52-week range for PPL has been $31.22 – $38.26.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -12.75% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.19%. With a float of $738.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $739.31 million.

PPL Corp (PPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PPL Corp stocks. The insider ownership of PPL Corp is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 82.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 27 ’25, was worth 577,319. In this transaction President of a PPL Subsidiary of this company sold 15,791 shares at a rate of $36.56, taking the stock ownership to the 23,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,791 for $36.56, making the entire transaction worth $577,319.

PPL Corp (PPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.42) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.73% during the next five years compared to -12.75% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PPL Corp (PPL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corp (PPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PPL Corp, PPL], we can find that recorded value of 5.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.83%.

During the past 100 days, PPL Corp’s (PPL) raw stochastic average was set at 83.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.54 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.98. The third major resistance level sits at $38.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.30.

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) Key Stats

There are 739,515K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.69 billion. As of now, sales total 8,462 M while income totals 888,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,025 M while its last quarter net income were 183,000 K.