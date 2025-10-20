Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) 20 Days SMA touches 27.13%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer

Markets

On Friday, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) opened lower -10.24% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.54. Price fluctuations for QSI have ranged from $0.61 to $5.77 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 43.26%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.17% at the time writing. With a float of $155.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.36 million.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si Incorporated is 23.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 16 ’25, was worth 80,112. In this transaction Director of this company sold 26,095 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 1,904,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 16 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 26,095 for $3.07, making the entire transaction worth $80,166.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.18) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.28% during the next five years compared to 43.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 135.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)

Looking closely at Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI), its last 5-days average volume was 36.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 12.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.69%.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si Incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.63. However, in the short run, Quantum-Si Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.45. Second resistance stands at $2.62. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.92.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

There are currently 202,495K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 461.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,060 K according to its annual income of -101,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 590 K and its income totaled -28,840 K.

