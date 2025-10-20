QUBT (Quantum Computing Inc) dropped -2.19 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Friday, Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) opened lower -2.19% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $18.74. Price fluctuations for QUBT have ranged from $0.73 to $27.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 8.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.21% at the time writing. With a float of $151.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.91 million.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quantum Computing Inc is 18.78%, while institutional ownership is 34.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 10 ’25, was worth 543,053. In this transaction Director of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $15.52, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 11 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $15.63, making the entire transaction worth $468,882. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year. According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.25% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 88.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13174.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 26.98 million, its volume of 48.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.48%.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Computing Inc’s (QUBT) raw stochastic average was set at 49.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.03 in the near term. At $19.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.37.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Key Stats

There are currently 224,101K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 373 K according to its annual income of -68,542 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 61 K and its income totaled -36,482 K.