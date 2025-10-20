Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) volume exceeds 484.87 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI) kicked off on Friday, up 248.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. Over the past 52 weeks, RANI has traded in a range of $0.39-$2.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 4.78%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.57%. With a float of $35.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.24 million.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is 24.86%, while institutional ownership is 12.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13 ’24, was worth 29,993. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company bought 17,960 shares at a rate of $1.67, taking the stock ownership to the 17,960 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,296 for $1.94, making the entire transaction worth $19,974. This insider now owns 494,751 shares in total.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.29) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.74% during the next five years compared to 4.78% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (RANI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 98.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI)

Looking closely at Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI), its last 5-days average volume was 98.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.85%.

During the past 100 days, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (RANI) raw stochastic average was set at 62.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1156 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0531 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5317, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9079. However, in the short run, Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.3100. Second resistance stands at $2.9800. The third major resistance level sits at $3.5700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4600.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 117.86 million has total of 71,869K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,030 K in contrast with the sum of -30,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 170 K and last quarter income was -7,260 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.