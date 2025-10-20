Recent developments with CNH Industrial NV (CNH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.54 cents.

A new trading day began on Friday, with CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) stock price down -0.10% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.45. CNH’s price has ranged from $9.87 to $14.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -1.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -44.53%. With a float of $875.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.25 billion.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of CNH Industrial NV is 30.00%, while institutional ownership is 70.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 153,699. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 12,271 shares at a rate of $12.53, taking the stock ownership to the 14,940 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 99 for $13.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,320. This insider now owns 5,437 shares in total.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.22% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CNH Industrial NV’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNH Industrial NV (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) saw its 5-day average volume 17.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 16.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.68%.

During the past 100 days, CNH Industrial NV’s (CNH) raw stochastic average was set at 12.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.52 in the near term. At $10.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.27. The third support level lies at $10.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.06 billion, the company has a total of 1,250,820K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,836 M while annual income is 1,246 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,711 M while its latest quarter income was 213,000 K.