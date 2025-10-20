Recent developments with D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.38 cents.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) on Friday, plunged -5.26% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $40.46. Within the past 52 weeks, QBTS’s price has moved between $0.98 and $46.75.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -0.61%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.98%. With a float of $326.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $336.42 million.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc is 4.51%, while institutional ownership is 49.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14 ’25, was worth 911,044. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC of this company sold 20,827 shares at a rate of $43.74, taking the stock ownership to the 588,845 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,994 for $43.74, making the entire transaction worth $349,685. This insider now owns 1,580,934 shares in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.08) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.19% during the next five years compared to -0.61% drop over the previous five years of trading.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 42.86 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 588.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)

The latest stats from [D-Wave Quantum Inc, QBTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 68.3 million was superior to 65.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.34%.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 74.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.36. The third major resistance level sits at $43.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.54. The third support level lies at $33.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.11 billion based on 342,018K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,830 K and income totals -143,880 K. The company made 3,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -167,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.