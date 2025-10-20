Recent developments with ESS Tech Inc (GWH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.87 cents.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) on Friday, soared 16.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.55. Within the past 52 weeks, GWH’s price has moved between $0.76 and $13.87.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.01%. With a float of $8.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.90 million.

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc is 46.65%, while institutional ownership is 3.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 25 ’25, was worth 6,668. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,000 for $1.61, making the entire transaction worth $4,830.

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -1.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -1.27) by -0.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.85% during the next five years compared to 1.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.27 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.27, a number that is poised to hit -1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc (GWH)

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) saw its 5-day average volume 47.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.19%.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 34.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.47 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.42 in the near term. At $7.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. The third support level lies at $2.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 88.81 million based on 14,565K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,300 K and income totals -86,220 K. The company made 2,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.