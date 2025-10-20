Recent developments with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.42 cents.

On Friday, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) opened higher 1.12% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $27.72. Price fluctuations for KDP have ranged from $25.03 to $37.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 3.57% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.38% at the time writing. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.36 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is 4.71%, while institutional ownership is 92.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 11 ’25, was worth 254,056. In this transaction President, US Refreshment Bev. of this company bought 9,175 shares at a rate of $27.69, taking the stock ownership to the 80,432 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 7,601 for $35.91, making the entire transaction worth $272,952. This insider now owns 2,284,568 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.51) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.18% during the next five years compared to 3.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 22.83 million. That was better than the volume of 14.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.94%.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 27.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.58 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.12. However, in the short run, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.27. Second resistance stands at $28.51. The third major resistance level sits at $28.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.26. The third support level lies at $27.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

There are currently 1,358,435K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,351 M according to its annual income of 1,441 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,163 M and its income totaled 547,000 K.