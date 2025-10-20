Recent developments with Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.66 cents.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) kicked off on Friday, down -3.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $56.09. Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has traded in a range of $45.05-$119.07.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 21.74% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.94%. With a float of $3.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.37 billion.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Novo Nordisk ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 1,972,859.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 6.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 5.92) by 0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.26% during the next five years compared to 21.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Novo Nordisk ADR’s (NVO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO)

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) saw its 5-day average volume 9.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 12.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.11%.

During the past 100 days, Novo Nordisk ADR’s (NVO) raw stochastic average was set at 25.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.36 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.69 in the near term. At $55.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.22. The third support level lies at $52.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 183.02 billion has total of 4,465,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,108 M in contrast with the sum of 14,643 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,690 M and last quarter income was 4,031 M.