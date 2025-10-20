Recent developments with Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.22 cents.

On Friday, Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) opened lower -8.71% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $12.86. Price fluctuations for RCAT have ranged from $2.66 to $16.70 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -47.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.45% at the time writing. With a float of $97.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.51 million.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Red Cat Holdings Inc is 17.06%, while institutional ownership is 25.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29 ’25, was worth 109,100. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.91, taking the stock ownership to the 53,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 11 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $10.11, making the entire transaction worth $303,300. This insider now owns 73,073 shares in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/31/2024, the company posted -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.04) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.47% during the next five years compared to -47.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 84.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)

The latest stats from [Red Cat Holdings Inc, RCAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.36 million was superior to 8.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.27%.

During the past 100 days, Red Cat Holdings Inc’s (RCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 54.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.67 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.94 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.06. The third major resistance level sits at $13.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.72. The third support level lies at $10.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Key Stats

There are currently 118,010K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,836 K according to its annual income of -24,053 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,220 K and its income totaled -13,280 K.

